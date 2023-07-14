Mission group to host free concert to ‘bless the area’

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - A 50-person group from New York is hosting a free concert at Hindman Methodist Church on the week of the one-year anniversary of the July 2022 flood.

The group is also planning a cookout to bless the area.

The concert begins at 6 p.m. on July 26.

The group will be in Hindman for a week through Reach Global Crisis Response.

