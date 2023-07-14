Mission group to host free concert to ‘bless the area’
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - A 50-person group from New York is hosting a free concert at Hindman Methodist Church on the week of the one-year anniversary of the July 2022 flood.
The group is also planning a cookout to bless the area.
The concert begins at 6 p.m. on July 26.
The group will be in Hindman for a week through Reach Global Crisis Response.
