Mission group to host free concert to ‘bless the area’

Hindman Methodist Church
By RJ Johnson
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - A 50-person group from New York is hosting a free concert at Hindman Methodist Church on the week of the one-year anniversary of the July 2022 flood.

The group is also planning a cookout to bless the area.

The concert begins at 6 p.m. on July 26.

The group will be in Hindman for a week through Reach Global Crisis Response.

