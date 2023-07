MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Darin Robert Lovins was reported missing.

He was last seen in the Manchester area on July 7.

He is 6′1, weighs approximately 180 lbs. and has blue eyes.

If you have any information, contact Clay County 911 or call the Manchester Police Department at (606) 598-8411. You can also contact the department on their Facebook page.

