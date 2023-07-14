KSP delivers bikes to Camp Noah participants

Camp Noah participants receive free bikes.
Camp Noah participants receive free bikes.(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Camp Noah, a program helping children impacted by disaster, is coming to a close in Knott County, but not before participants received a special surprise.

Kentucky State Police partnered with Cummins Sales and Service to deliver 26 bikes to kids at the camp.

“They had some bicycles that they would like to donate. So, we just kind of, the timing worked out just perfect, and we were able to use it for this need,” said Kentucky State Police Post 13 Public Information Officer Matt Gayheart.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

Organizers were told the day before, and they decided to keep it as a secret from kids at the camp, even through their own excitement.

“It’s hard to keep a secret like that inside,” said Camp Noah Site Coordinator Regina Terry.

Once organizers lined up the bikes, Trooper Gayheart opened the door for kids to see and their faces glowed with excitement.

“When they saw the bikes and stuff, I could tell that they were getting very happy and emotional because they did lose their bikes in the flood,” said Camp Noah Team Leader Heather Smith.

Bikes were something that some kids had been wanting back since the flood.

“(I was) really excited, because, like, I’ve been asking my parents to buy me one,” Camp Noah participant Kallie Slone said.

Participants received helmets to go along with the bikes, as well as shoes and a Walmart gift card.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coins are dated from 1840 to 1862 and are estimated at a value exceeding $2 million.
Millions in rare gold coins unearthed in Kentucky cornfield
Cats in Canada: Reed Sheppard starts, scores in double digits
Golden alert canceled in Floyd County.
82-year-old Floyd County man found following golden alert
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Blake Middleton said the note stated the person had taken the Jeep and said they were on drugs...
Tazewell man says someone stole his Jeep and left a note apologizing for it

Latest News

Reed Sheppard postgame-Canada
Santa visited The Star City Friday.
Santa’s sleigh stops in Floyd County for Christmas in July
Three-Year-Old, Tristan Bowling, is looking to come into big money with the help of his hair.
Clay County native looking to be crowned Mullet Champ
Inmate in jail cell in in this undated photo
Possible causes of violence at juvenile facility identified