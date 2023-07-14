KSP delivers bikes to Camp Noah participants

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Camp Noah, a program helping children impacted by disaster, is coming to a close in Knott County, but not before participants received a special surprise.

Kentucky State Police partnered with Cummins Sales and Service to deliver 26 bikes to kids at the camp.

“They had some bicycles that they would like to donate. So, we just kind of, the timing worked out just perfect, and we were able to use it for this need,” said Kentucky State Police Post 13 Public Information Officer Matt Gayheart.

Organizers were told the day before, and they decided to keep it as a secret from kids at the camp, even through their own excitement.

“It’s hard to keep a secret like that inside,” said Camp Noah Site Coordinator Regina Terry.

Once organizers lined up the bikes, Trooper Gayheart opened the door for kids to see and their faces glowed with excitement.

“When they saw the bikes and stuff, I could tell that they were getting very happy and emotional because they did lose their bikes in the flood,” said Camp Noah Team Leader Heather Smith.

Bikes were something that some kids had been wanting back since the flood.

“(I was) really excited, because, like, I’ve been asking my parents to buy me one,” Camp Noah participant Kallie Slone said.

Participants received helmets to go along with the bikes, as well as shoes and a Walmart gift card.

