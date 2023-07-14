Kentucky hemp dispensary wants to improve cannabis education

They hope that One Love Hemp Dispensary will become a valuable resource for the community through education and accessible, affordable cannabis products.
By Derek Parham
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - One Love Hemp Dispensary, a Louisville-based dispensary, is wanting to change the stigma surrounding cannabis-based medications as the medical marijuana program draws near for the state of Kentucky.

With an education-focused, boutique-style shop, Lauren Bratcher is hoping that One Love will become a valuable resource for the community through education and accessible, affordable cannabis products.

“We want people to feel comfortable, and to feel like they can stay and be educated on the products that they are interested in using,” said Bratcher.

Leading to the legalization of medical marijuana in 2025, Bratcher said that education on the positive effects of marijuana is crucial.

“The medical cannabis program is coming. Each county will have the opportunity to opt out of that program, if they choose,” explained Bratcher. “We felt like opening the store here in this area is going to help bring a lot of education to people about cannabis, and break some of the stigma about it that people sometimes have fears about it coming to their community.”

Matthew Bratcher, the Executive Director of Kentucky NORML, said the decision is overdue. He also said it now has the capacity to create widespread positive change, especially for those that have been waiting for alternatives to opioids.

“Our state really needs it. We have a lot of folks on disability, one of the highest rates in the nation,” said Bratcher.

“You think about how some of those folks can finally get some relief, and maybe get off some of their medications. That is going to be a big deal, and save the state a lot of money in the end.”

By helping customers explore their options, and offering expert advice on the effects of different products, One Love and NORML are hoping to become trusted members of the Bowling Green community.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teenagers are dead after a boating accident in Pulaski County.
Teen brothers killed in boating accident on Lake Cumberland
Search crews on Laurel Lake
Laurel Lake drowning victim identified
Three-Year-Old, Tristan Bowling, is looking to come into big money with the help of his hair.
Clay County native looking to be crowned Mullet Champ
The coins are dated from 1840 to 1862 and are estimated at a value exceeding $2 million.
Millions in rare gold coins unearthed in Kentucky cornfield
Cats in Canada: Reed Sheppard starts, scores in double digits

Latest News

Monticello woman arrested for endangering police officer and three children
PHILLIP GERHARDT
Police looking for man wanted for several ‘serious offenses’ involving minor
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is on the lookout for suspect Jacob Kennamer they say is armed and...
‘Armed and dangerous’ man at center of THP hunt found dead
Volunteers give out donations at Dalton's Food Pantry event.
Food pantry partners with church for giveaway event
FARRIS PACKAGE