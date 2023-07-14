‘Five Alarm Festival’ coming to Hazard

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - North Fork Music Festival is adding another addition to its family.

Alongside the North Fork Music Fest and the North Fork Oktoberfest, they are hosting the Five Alarm Festival.

The festival is to celebrate Kentucky’s firefighters.

The festival will take place during the Mountain Firefighters Association annual fire school on August 28.

The festival will be in two parts, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with family friendly events.

After 8 p.m., Main Street will be closed to ‘dance the night away,’ with two bands performing.

The concert will be free for fire school participants and will cost $5 for general admission.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.