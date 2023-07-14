‘Five Alarm Festival’ coming to Hazard

Five Alarm Festival
Five Alarm Festival(North Fork Music Festival)
By RJ Johnson
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - North Fork Music Festival is adding another addition to its family.

Alongside the North Fork Music Fest and the North Fork Oktoberfest, they are hosting the Five Alarm Festival.

The festival is to celebrate Kentucky’s firefighters.

The festival will take place during the Mountain Firefighters Association annual fire school on August 28.

The festival will be in two parts, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with family friendly events.

After 8 p.m., Main Street will be closed to ‘dance the night away,’ with two bands performing.

The concert will be free for fire school participants and will cost $5 for general admission.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coins are dated from 1840 to 1862 and are estimated at a value exceeding $2 million.
Millions in rare gold coins unearthed in Kentucky cornfield
Cats in Canada: Reed Sheppard starts, scores in double digits
Golden alert canceled in Floyd County.
82-year-old Floyd County man found following golden alert
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Blake Middleton said the note stated the person had taken the Jeep and said they were on drugs...
Tazewell man says someone stole his Jeep and left a note apologizing for it

Latest News

Darin Robert Lovins
Manchester police looking for missing man
Hindman Methodist Church
Mission group to host free concert to ‘bless the area’
At a ceremony Thursday night, the Louisville Branch presented more than $85,000 in scholarships...
NAACP Louisville Branch asks colleges to sign diversity pledge after affirmative action ban
A multi-vehicle crash on I-75 South closed the road Thursday night, according to officials with...
Officials: I-75 South reopens after hazmat situation in Campbell Co.