EKY KSP workers recognized for work during flood

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Two civilian employees working with Kentucky State Police Post 13 in Hazard were recognized Thursday night for their exceptional work during 2022′s deadly Eastern Kentucky Flooding.

Telecommunicator Karen Boggs received the East Troop Telecommunicator of the Year award. East Troop consists of KSP Posts 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 13, and 14.

CVE Inspector Jason Williamson was also awarded the operations support award.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.