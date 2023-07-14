EKY KSP workers recognized for work during flood

Karen Boggs and Jason Williamson receive awards for their help during 2022's deadly Eastern Kentucky floods.
Karen Boggs and Jason Williamson receive awards for their help during 2022's deadly Eastern Kentucky floods.(Kentucky State Police)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Two civilian employees working with Kentucky State Police Post 13 in Hazard were recognized Thursday night for their exceptional work during 2022′s deadly Eastern Kentucky Flooding.

Telecommunicator Karen Boggs received the East Troop Telecommunicator of the Year award. East Troop consists of KSP Posts 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 13, and 14.

CVE Inspector Jason Williamson was also awarded the operations support award.

