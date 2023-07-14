E. KY group raises money for Children’s Miracle Network

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Backwudz Vipers in Hazard have been raising money for Children’s Miracle Network.

Backwudz Vipers President Todd Delph said the organization teamed up with Walmart to help raise the money.

Delph said one of the organization’s members was in Walmart when staff approached her and asked if the Backwudz Vipers would like to help.

Delph explained that group members felt the need to help the families of the kids who need the medical care that would not other wise be able to receive it.

“The children and families, they don’t have financial ways to get to it [help],” said Delph.

He explained that transportation and language barriers are also issues Children’s Miracle Network can help families overcome.

“This network is so good about that,” said Delph.

Delph also added that the Children’s Miracle Network keeps the money that is raised here in the community for those who need it.

“A lot of people helped us raise it, and we go out, and we do poker runs, rides, you know dinners, whatever we can do to help raise this money,” said Delph.

Delph also said that the Backwudz Vipers do other fundraisers throughout the year.

“Every year for Christmas we have a drive through, ‘light a child’s Christmas’ that we team up with the VFW [Veteran’s of Foreign Wars], so we give out Christmas gifts all that whole day. The community sees what we are doing to help kids, and people that’s not that fortunate, we just love to give back,” added Delph.

Delph said the Backwudz Vipers members also want to help in Breathitt County.

“We’re hoping to do more foster kid in Breathitt County which has asked us to help raise money for them, and we are going to try and do that, and have been doing it for three years,” said Delph.

