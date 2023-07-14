E. KY group raises money for Children’s Miracle Network

The Backwudz Vipers presents check to the Children's Miracle Network.
The Backwudz Vipers presents check to the Children's Miracle Network.(WYMT)
By Nic Martindale
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Backwudz Vipers in Hazard have been raising money for Children’s Miracle Network.

Backwudz Vipers President Todd Delph said the organization teamed up with Walmart to help raise the money.

Delph said one of the organization’s members was in Walmart when staff approached her and asked if the Backwudz Vipers would like to help.

Delph explained that group members felt the need to help the families of the kids who need the medical care that would not other wise be able to receive it.

“The children and families, they don’t have financial ways to get to it [help],” said Delph.

He explained that transportation and language barriers are also issues Children’s Miracle Network can help families overcome.

“This network is so good about that,” said Delph.

Delph also added that the Children’s Miracle Network keeps the money that is raised here in the community for those who need it.

“A lot of people helped us raise it, and we go out, and we do poker runs, rides, you know dinners, whatever we can do to help raise this money,” said Delph.

Delph also said that the Backwudz Vipers do other fundraisers throughout the year.

“Every year for Christmas we have a drive through, ‘light a child’s Christmas’ that we team up with the VFW [Veteran’s of Foreign Wars], so we give out Christmas gifts all that whole day. The community sees what we are doing to help kids, and people that’s not that fortunate, we just love to give back,” added Delph.

Delph said the Backwudz Vipers members also want to help in Breathitt County.

“We’re hoping to do more foster kid in Breathitt County which has asked us to help raise money for them, and we are going to try and do that, and have been doing it for three years,” said Delph.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coins are dated from 1840 to 1862 and are estimated at a value exceeding $2 million.
Millions in rare gold coins unearthed in Kentucky cornfield
Cats in Canada: Reed Sheppard starts, scores in double digits
Golden alert canceled in Floyd County.
82-year-old Floyd County man found following golden alert
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Blake Middleton said the note stated the person had taken the Jeep and said they were on drugs...
Tazewell man says someone stole his Jeep and left a note apologizing for it

Latest News

Anthony Anderson
SKY man sentenced for attempted murder and drug charges
Reed Sheppard postgame-Canada
Mountain News at 6 - Christmas in July
Santa visited The Star City Friday.
Santa’s sleigh stops in Floyd County for Christmas in July