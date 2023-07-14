Clay County native looking to be crowned Mullet Champ

Three-Year-Old, Tristan Bowling, is looking to come into big money with the help of his hair.
Three-Year-Old, Tristan Bowling, is looking to come into big money with the help of his hair.(Ron Bowling)
By Jack Demmler
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Tristan Bowling, a three-year-old with the coolest hair is looking to be named the mullet champ in the USA Mullet Championship.

What started as a “rat tail that curled” at one-year-old has turned into an attention grabber for the Bowling family.

“Everybody just talks about how cute it is and he just loves his hair,” his mother Kendra Bowling said.

Tristan first learned about the success of his hair after winning money at the Chicken festival in London, Kentucky and the Elk Mountain festival.

Now, the family is thinking bigger, competing with the country’s best mullets in a three round contest.

The 33 most voted will advance to the second round and the Bowling’s are hopeful of Tristan’s chances.

”It’s been a lot of work, trying to get votes and stuff but right now he’s pretty high up there as far as we know,” Kendra said. “If he wins the competition, he gets $5,000 so he’s pretty excited about that, he’s been wanting to go to the beach and that’s what we are going to use it for.”

She said she would like to let the mullet grow but said Tristan plans to cut it off.

Round one of the USA Mullet Championship ends on July 17.

