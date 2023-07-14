Cats in Canada: Reed Sheppard starts, scores in double digits

Reed Sheppard was back in the Commonwealth for a camp in Georgetown.
Reed Sheppard was back in the Commonwealth for a camp in Georgetown.
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TORONTO (WYMT) - An exciting evening for a mountain athlete as the men’s GLOBL Jam rolls along north of the border.

Reed Sheppard got the start and scored his first points in a Kentucky uniform Thursday night as the UK Men’s Basketball team, representing the United States in the GLOBL Jam tournament, easily handled the Canadian team 93-69.

Sheppard scored 14 points, going 5-8 from the field, with two of those from beyond the arc. He also finished with 2 rebounds, 4 assists, led the team with 4 steals, and blocked 2 shots.

Antonio Reeves led the team with 23 points, Tre Mitchell and Adou Thiero each had a team-high 6 rebounds, while Robert Dillingham tallied 8 assists. Tre Mitchell also led the team with 5 blocked shots.

Justin Edwards also scored in the double digits with 16 points, while Adou Thiero finished with 11.

Here are the full box scores, with irony noted that Canada is associated with blue, while a Kentucky-led American squad is represented by red.

Kentucky Stats from GLOBL Jam Game 2 vs. Team Canada
Kentucky Stats from GLOBL Jam Game 2 vs. Team Canada(FIBA Live Stats)
Team Canada Stats from GLOBL Jam Game 2 vs. Kentucky
Team Canada Stats from GLOBL Jam Game 2 vs. Kentucky(FIBA Live Stats)

Thursday night’s game was not shown live on American TV, though the Canadian SportsNet-produced broadcast airs tape delayed on CBS Sports Network at midnight.

The Wildcats get a break on Friday before taking on the Basketball Africa League Select team Saturday afternoon at 1:30 p.m., with the SportsNet feed airing live on CBS Sports Network. Should Kentucky advance to the Men’s Gold Medal Game on Sunday night, that will also air on CBS Sports Network starting at 8:00 p.m.

