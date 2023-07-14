Authorities find apparent Laurel Lake drowning victim

Search crews on Laurel Lake
Search crews on Laurel Lake(Phil Pendleton)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Authorities in Laurel County have found the body of a person believed to have drowned in Laurel Lake more than one week ago.

The drowning was first reported to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office just after 5:00 p.m. on July 7 off of Marsh Branch Road.

Around 1:30 p.m. Friday, after a search involving numerous departments and organizations, the body of the apparent drowning victim was found by Christian Aid Ministries, using sonar imaging, in approximately 130 feet of water just off Marsh Branch Road. The Laurel County Coroner’s Office took the body from the scene and no foul play is suspected and are investigating.

The victim’s name is not yet being released, as officials try to notify the family.

