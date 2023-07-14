AMBER Alert issued for missing 4-year-old girl in Arkansas

An AMBER Alert has been issued for Ivianna Jordan. Brodrick Hardman is said to have taken her...
An AMBER Alert has been issued for Ivianna Jordan. Brodrick Hardman is said to have taken her from her home in Pulaski County. (Arkansas State Police)(Arkansas State Police)
By Chris Carter and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - The Arkansas State Police has issued an AMBER Alert for a four-year-old girl who was reported missing on Thursday.

Police say Ivianna Jordan left the home with her great-uncle, Brodrick Hardman, around 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Police said Hardman took the child from her grandmother’s home in Pulaski County and refuses to return her or provide details on where they are.

Jordan is described as 3′ tall and 40 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Hardman is 44 years old and is 6′ tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say a cell phone belonging to Hardman was last pinged in the area of Cherry Street and Lincoln Avenue in North Little Rock.

Anyone with information about where the two may be should call 9-1-1.

Copyright 2023 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campbell Clinic identified the shooting victim as Dr. Benjamin Mauck, an orthopedic surgeon who...
‘Shocked and heartbroken’: Patient shoots, kills doctor in exam room
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
A body found in June has been identified as Guy Siler, 54.
Body found in June identified
.
Two people recovering following shooting in Southern Kentucky
Photo Courtesy: London-Laurel Rescue Squad Facebook
Two flown out following serious crash in Laurel County

Latest News

A multi-vehicle crash on I-75 South closed the road Thursday night, according to officials with...
Officials: I-75 South closed for Hazmat situation in Campbell Co.
FILE - The ChatGPT app is displayed on an iPhone in New York, May 18, 2023.
FTC investigating ChatGPT creator OpenAI over consumer protection issues
Authorities say Adalyn was last seen at the 3300 block of Dan Hood Road and is believed to be...
Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old from North Carolina
Karen Boggs and Jason Williamson receive awards for their help during 2022's deadly Eastern...
EKY KSP workers recognized for work during flood