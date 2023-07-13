‘The wild animals belong in the wild’: EKY non-profit dedicated to saving mammals

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - There are approximately 50 certified wildlife rehabilitators across the commonwealth.

Including Mountain View Wildlife Rehabilitation in Perry County, and owner Beth Vaughn said the nonprofit covers approximately 23 Kentucky counties and last year they took in 174 mammals. She added that this year they have already taken in more.

“This year, I haven’t done the last count but we’re well over 200,” she said.

They are authorized by the state and the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources. Also, they are licensed by the USDA and the Animal Welfare Act.

Vaughn said her passion to heal and return wildlife began nearly eight years ago. She said often many animals such as deer are delivered to her in tough situations.

“We’ve had over 20 pass away just from dog attack, domestic dog attack. We’ve had several hit by cars and then we’ve had several that were just failure to thrives,” she added.

However, despite some of the hard days she has seen she said her passion to help wildlife far outweighs the hard days.

“The wild animals belong in the wild and I see so much of what theirs was taken away. We’ve built roadways, we’ve built apartment complexes, we’ve built cities,” she said. “You know they can’t help it that they have to cross roadways. You know, they don’t know that’s just their path,” said Vaughn.

She added that if you come across a wild mammal you think needs help there are precautions to take. One of the first things you can do is call a rehabilitator or a vet nearby.

“Take a video, take pictures, make a phone call before you intervene because a lot of times, we misread nature. What we might think is something in trouble is not really. There is a lot of animals that don’t stay with their young,” she said. “Bunnies are one of them, bunnies feed their babies twice a day. Once at dusk, once at dawn and they’re gone the rest of the day.”

Vaughn said that they rely on donations and grants to take care of the animals, and it costs approximately $900 to raise one deer before returning back to the wild.

