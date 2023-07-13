‘Use the facts’: False reports ‘taking time away’ from Floyd County murder investigation

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - As Kentucky State Police continues to investigate the murder of Amber Spradlin, the community is pushing for answers.

“Of course, we have all of the faith in the state police to do their investigation and to do their jobs well. But, at the same time, knowing that how she passed and that the person or people who did that are still living their lives is a tough pill to swallow right now,” said Spradlin’s cousin, Cassidy Snow.

Investigators say the popularity of the case has made things a little sensational and the calls for justice are mixed with conspiracy and rumor, flooding the facts with false reports.

“I know the family’s grieving right now. And, you know, them seeing that information out there on social media is hurting them. And we want more than to be able to make an arrest in this case,” said Post 9 PAO, Trooper Michael Coleman.

Spradlin’s family members say they want to support the agency’s investigation, asking the community to practice patience and remember what the search for answers is truly about.

“Initially, I think there was a lot of anger. But it’s more so just practicing patience at this point and trying to love on the people that are still here and doing all of this for seeking justice for her,” said Spradlin’s cousin McKenna Osborne.

While the murder- which family members called brutal- is a focus of KSP, Coleman said the frequent calls that are coming in, based on little more than TikTok videos and Facebook posts, are forcing investigators to lose valuable time. The department shared a news release Wednesday to ask the public to be responsible in its reporting.

“So, they may spend 4, 5, 6 hours out of their day going down, tracking down this information to lead them back to the source that- you know- they’ve seen it on social media or it’s just false information altogether. And it’s just taking time away from the investigation,” he said.

He said every call has to be investigated, so callers should only report true and vetted information, not hearsay. The family agrees, saying they are ready for answers to come. And while some advocates are concerned about “cover ups,” family members say they know the investigation requires that some things go unsaid until an arrest is made.

“We so appreciate and understand that people speaking about the case and saying Amber’s name is really them showing how much they care and they are also seeking out justice,” said Snow. “But recognizing that there are some things that just have to be kept quiet until the whole picture is formed.”

The troopers and Spradlin’s loved ones say everyone wants the same thing: Justice for Amber.

“This is exactly what she would have done for any of us,” said Osborne. “We appreciate your support. Because, behind all those theories, that’s truly what I think people are trying to give is their support and their love to us. But we would just urge them to wait until there’s statements made that are factual and use the facts to kind of go forward.”

