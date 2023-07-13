Traffic stop ends with drug arrest

MARTIN, Ky. (WYMT) - One Floyd County man is behind bars after a traffic stop led to drug charges and a warrant from a neighboring county being served.

Martin City Police said an officer made a traffic stop on KY-80 near Cracker Bottom Road Tuesday evening.

Inside the car, police say they found a “small baggie containing a white, crystal-like substance,” which they suspected to be methamphetamine.

Police arrested the driver, John W. Cline, 54, of Martin, who also reportedly had an outstanding warrant in Johnson County for driving on a suspended or revoked license. Cline was taken to the Floyd County Detention Center.

Officers add that if folks have any information on suspected illegal activity in the city of Martin, call the police department at (606) 285-3062 or its anonymous tip line at (606) 949-1402

