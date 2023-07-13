Tazewell man says someone stole his Jeep and left a note apologizing for it

Blake Middleton said the note stated the person had taken the Jeep and said they were on drugs but planned to return the car when they got sober.
By Sam Luther
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
TAZEWELL, Tenn. (WVLT) - At Blake Middleton’s farm in Tazewell, he uses his 1986 Jeep to drive through the fields and check on cattle and help tend to the land. On Sunday afternoon when he went to go see his Jeep, he found a toolbox with a note on it instead.

“Hey I’m so sorry for taking your Jeep,” is how the note started out which immediately shocked Middleton because he wasn’t expecting an apology letter from the person who he believes took his Jeep.

“I couldn’t do nothing but laugh, to be honest,” said Middleton.

The letter goes on to explain that the suspect was on heroin and had plans to return the Jeep once they got sober and promised to take good care of the car. At the end of the note, the writer said they hoped that Middleton could forgive them which is something the Tazewell cattle farmer isn’t interested in doing quite yet.

“I doubt it, I’m not that kind of person,” said Middleton.

While he appreciated the honesty, Middleton was still frustrated with the fact that someone took something that belongs to him that also served as an important role on his farm.

“An honest thief. If there’s such a thing, it’s the closest you can get to one,” said Middleton.

If you know who may have taken the tan-colored Jeep, you’re asked to contact the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office.

