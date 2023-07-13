Man reportedly found “passed out” in car arrested

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Laurel County man was arrested on DUI charges after he was found asleep in the driver’s seat of his truck.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 9 a.m. on Wednesday with complaints of a gray pickup truck blocking a portion of Clear View Rd. with a “passed out” in the driver’s seat.

When deputies arrived, Justin Goforth, 27, of London, was found slumped over the steering wheel. When deputies woke him, they reportedly determined he was under the influence.

Goforth was arrested, charged with driving under the influence and taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

