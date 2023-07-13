Lexington Public Library helping young brains stay active over the summer

STEAM lab at Lexington Public library allows kids to explore in new ways.
STEAM lab at Lexington Public library allows kids to explore in new ways.(WKYT)
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Searching for a place to take the kids this summer? If so, the Lexington Public Library is offering interactive programming for free.

Many kids have been spending time this summer at the Kloiber Foundation STEAM Lab at the central branch in downtown Lexington, exploring science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and art.

Educators don’t want kids to experience something called the “summer slide.” That’s when they lose a significant amount of knowledge over the summer. So, the Lexington Public Library is there to help out.

“Freddie Fossils, talking about dinosaurs, we’ve had Kentucky Down Under, giving us some animal science. We’re going to have the Newport Aquarium. Cincinnati Museum Center will be here to talk about bridge building and animal skulls,” said Kelli Parmley, community relations manager for Lexington Public Library. “So, we’ve had a lot of science and engineering programs and a lot of things here in the steam lab as well.”

You and the family can get a complete list of programming happening at all of the branches by going to their website.

You can also grab summer meals, lunch and an afternoon snack until July 28, at the Village, Northside, and Tates Creek branches of the Lexington Public Library.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campbell Clinic identified the shooting victim as Dr. Benjamin Mauck, an orthopedic surgeon who...
‘Shocked and heartbroken’: Patient shoots, kills doctor in exam room
.
Two people recovering following shooting in Southern Kentucky
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
A body found in June has been identified as Guy Siler, 54.
Body found in June identified
Photo Courtesy: London-Laurel Rescue Squad Facebook
Two flown out following serious crash in Laurel County

Latest News

After 9 years of service, K-9 Edge retires from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.
Beloved K-9 retires in Laurel County
God's Pit Crew presented a new home to flood survivors.
God’s Pit Crew builds new home for flood survivors
Mtn. View Wildlife - Olivia 4
Georgetown Police Department posted on Facebook that they are hiring, and it may not require a...
Georgetown PD looking to hire full-time & part-time employees, retirees
DEER
‘The wild animals belong in the wild’: EKY non-profit dedicated to saving mammals