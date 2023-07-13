Laurel County Sheriff’s Office offering ‘Away from Home’ patrols

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - One local police agency is offering another way to help keep your property safe when you are traveling this summer.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is reminding community members that they are still offering the ‘Away From Home’ patrol. This service is designed to protect the homes and properties of residents who are on vacation or away from home.

Officials said the program aims to deter potential burglaries, vandalism, and other criminal activities by maintaining a visible and proactive police presence.

Community members who want to use the service can contact the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office can be reached at 606-864-6600 or via their Facebook page.

