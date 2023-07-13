Jamal Murray wins ESPY for Comeback Player of the Year

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) celebrates a three pointer against the Los Angeles...
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) celebrates a three pointer against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals series, Thursday, May 18, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)(Jack Dempsey | AP)
By Austin Hicks
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WYMT) - After a season that ended in a championship former UK superstar Jamal Murray adds one more award to the shelf, winning the comeback player of the year at this years ESPYS.

Jamal has faced many adversities over his career and the biggest was when he tore his ACL in his left knee which sidelined him for the majority of the 2021 season.

After rehabbing Jamal returned to the court in a big way. This season he averaged 20 points, 4 rebounds, and 6.2 assist per game and was a huge part in Denver’s championship run this season.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campbell Clinic identified the shooting victim as Dr. Benjamin Mauck, an orthopedic surgeon who...
‘Shocked and heartbroken’: Patient shoots, kills doctor in exam room
Denna Medrano and Neal Thompson were arrested Friday and charged with drug trafficking
Two arrested for fentanyl trafficking
.
Two people recovering following shooting in Southern Kentucky
Update: Second person arrested in McCreary County murder case
Search crews on Laurel Lake
One missing man found safe, crews still searching Laurel Lake for another man

Latest News

Willard Farris died at his home in Corbin on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.
Beloved teacher, coach dies at 75
FILE - Dick Vitale prepares to announce an NCAA college basketball game between Michigan State...
ESPN’s Dick Vitale diagnosed with cancer for a 3rd time
Karmit Back during Jackson City's win over Breathitt County in the 2016 55th District...
Karmit Back makes return as Jackson City boys basketball head coach
Rowe scored her 1000th career point against Jenkins.
Trinity Rowe picks up three D-1 scholarships in one day