Jamal Murray wins ESPY for Comeback Player of the Year

(WYMT) - After a season that ended in a championship former UK superstar Jamal Murray adds one more award to the shelf, winning the comeback player of the year at this years ESPYS.

Jamal has faced many adversities over his career and the biggest was when he tore his ACL in his left knee which sidelined him for the majority of the 2021 season.

After rehabbing Jamal returned to the court in a big way. This season he averaged 20 points, 4 rebounds, and 6.2 assist per game and was a huge part in Denver’s championship run this season.

