FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong storms possible through this evening

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’ve got enough warmth and moisture around to develop strong storms as a cold front nears the region. This potential is why we’ve declared a First Alert Weather Day through this evening.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We’ll continue to keep an eye on First Alert Pinpoint Doppler for the potential for some scattered showers and thunderstorms moving through this evening. Any storm that develops could contain damaging winds in excess of 60 MPH along with heavy rain. Prime spot for this will be in the Big Sandy region, but everyone has at least a small threat for strong storms. A severe weather outbreak is not expected, but any storm could contain heavy rain or gusty winds as they work through overnight. We’re mild and muggy with lows down near 70º.

More of the same to finish out the week on Friday, sun and clouds at times with the potential for spotty showers and thunderstorms rumbling their way through the afternoon. We’re still warm and muggy with highs in the middle and upper 80s. Some storms will be possible overnight, but less likely than in the afternoon. Otherwise mostly cloudy with patchy fog and lows near 70º.

The Weekend and Beyond

Plenty more of the same as we head through the weekend. At this point, it looks like we’ll see one wave of spotty showers and storms on Saturday and one wave on Sunday as disturbances continue to ride along this stalled front. When it’s not stormy, we’ll continue to see highs top out in the middle to, at times, upper 80s. Overnight lows are back to muggy upper 60s to near 70º.

I can’t rule out more showers and storms developing in the afternoons to start next week, but things do look a bit more spotty as we head firmly into the middle of the month. Highs stay right where you’d expect them to be this time of year, in the middle 80s. It sure does feel like July, indeed.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.