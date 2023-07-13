First Alert Weather Day: Scattered storms possible Thursday, some could be strong

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a stretch of dry weather across the region to kick off the work week, we are tracking some changes. Scattered showers and storms are possible on Thursday, and some could pack a punch.

Thursday’s Forecast

The first half of Thursday looks mainly dry and warm. Temperatures warm into the mid-and-upper-80s under a mix of Sun and clouds. However, by this afternoon and evening, we are tracking the potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

A Level 2 Slight risk of severe weather is in place for the areas in yellow (Pikeville, Prestonsburg, Inez, Paintsville, Salyersville, Louisa, Hindman, Hazard, Jackson, West Liberty, Campton, Stanton, Irvine, McKee, Beattyville, Morehead and Frenchburg). For everyone else, a Level 1 Marginal risk is in place.

Severe Weather Outlook (WYMT Weather)

The main threats look to be strong, straight-line winds and heavy rain. However, a quick, spin-up tornado and large hail can not be ruled out, especially in the Level 2 Slight risk area. Be sure you stay weather aware on Thursday and have multiple ways to receive warnings. We are not expecting widespread problems, but some stronger storms will be possible.

Into tonight, scattered showers and storms look to linger under a mostly cloudy sky. A strong storm or two will be possible, especially early. However, the severe weather threat will start to fade away. Low temperatures look to fall into the upper-60s and lower-70s.

Tracking Summer Heat, Pop-Up Storms For The Weekend

As we close out the work week on Friday, most of the region looks dry, but higher rain chances are looming for the weekend.

Stray showers will be possible on Friday under a mix of Sun and clouds, but most of us look to stay dry. We remain warm and muggy on Friday. Temperatures top out in the mid-to-upper-80s, and lows fall into the upper-60s.

We remain mild and muggy on Saturday. Highs reach the mid-80s under a partly cloudy sky. We are tracking some higher rain chances on Saturday. Scattered showers and storms will be possible at times.

The forecast does not change much on Sunday. Random, pop-up showers and storms will be possible under a mix of Sun and clouds. High temperatures top out in the mid-to-upper-80s, while lows dip into the upper-60s and lower-70s.

Extended Forecast

This typical summer weather pattern looks to stick around into next week.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible on Monday. Again, it will not be a washout, but you may need the umbrella at times. We remain hot and muggy. Highs top out in the upper-80s and lower-90s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Low temperatures remain in the upper-60s.

On Tuesday, we are tracking isolated rain chances. We remain partly cloudy and warm. Highs stay in the upper-80s and lower-90s, while lows bottom out in the upper-60s.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.