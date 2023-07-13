Emergency officials working to make sure storm sirens work

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Sirens are often used to warn people of tornados or severe weather.

The latest round of severe weather has emergency managers in several Kentucky counties realizing that their warning systems may need some serious upgrades. It could be they need to add new sirens, or maybe a battery needs to be upgraded.

In Garrard County, emergency management officials are working to make sure all outdoor sirens are working and even applying for grants to cover more of the county.

Judge Executive Chris Elleman says when he took office, he and the emergency management director noticed that the system needed work. He said the sirens are easy to overlook when they in are periods of time when severe weather is not a major concern.

“Obviously, if we don’t have active weather and we don’t have to use them, they get pushed off to the side, where we maybe forget about them and don’t have a focus on them. But with the weather changing like it is, it’s brought attention to all of this,” said Elleman.

Those batteries can be very expensive. Elleman says one battery alone can cost as much as $400.

Garrard County emergency officials say outdoor sirens are only designed to warn people who are outside and say people inside need to have weather alert radios or have access to broadcast warnings to stay notified.

