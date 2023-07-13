City of Livingston hosts clean up days

LIVINGSTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Local leaders are encouraging community members to drop off unwanted items in designated dumpsters during its ‘City Clean Up.’

The clean up is open to all city residents. At least one dumpster is located behind the Home Depot.

The city asks that no household cleaning products, tires, furniture or chemicals be placed in the dumpster. If the items do not fit into a trash bag, officials ask community members not to drop them off. Officials also say participants should not overfill the dumpsters.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.