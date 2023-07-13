Beloved teacher, coach dies at 75

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - A beloved former teacher and coach in Corbin has died.

Willard Farris died Tuesday at his home. He was 75.

He was born in 1948 in Harlan, but grew up in Williamsburg. He began his teaching career in 1970 and taught in Corbin from 1974 until his retirement in 2010.

During his time at Corbin High School, he coached football, basketball, baseball, and softball.

Farris founded the Corbin softball team, and had a record of 252-86 as head coach of the Lady Redhounds basketball team from 1974 until 1985. He also coached and coordinated the middle school boys basketball program, and coached the school’s baseball team from 1990 until 2002.

However, Farris is likely most known as an assistant football coach when Corbin won three state football championships.

Part of that story was told in the movie “23 Blast,” when he helped coach blind football player Travis Freeman.

Farris’s visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Friday at Corbin Middle School, with the funeral immediately following, officiated by Freeman.

