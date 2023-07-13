Beloved K-9 retires in Laurel County

After 9 years of service, K-9 Edge retires from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.
After 9 years of service, K-9 Edge retires from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.
By Nic Martindale
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County Sheriff’s Office Deputy K-9 ‘Edge’ retired on Sunday.

Several law enforcement officers hosted a retirement ceremony July 9 at the Feltner 4-H Camp near London. Command staff, deputies, detectives and staff of the Laurel County Sheriffs Office along with ‘Edge’s’ handler Sgt. Gary Mehler were in attendance.

‘Edge’ has served the Laurel County community for the last nine years, during which he assisted on numerous drug busts, tracked suspects and entertained many of Laurel County’s youth.

‘Edge’s’ son K-9 ‘Foxx’ will join K-9 ‘Maverick’ and his handler Deputy Brian France on the force.

