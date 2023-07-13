Barbasol Championship kicks off at Keene Trace

Barbasol Championship kicks off at Keene Trace
By Lucy Bryson
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The first round of the Barbasol Championship kicked off on Thursday.

The weather forecast is on the minds of many, including officials and volunteers here who are on call and ready to initiate these weather safety plans if some of that strong weather does sweep through here.

“Caddy 127, the philanthropic arm of the Barbasol that benefits six local charities, will go over the $1 million mark this year in that money that’s given back to them,” said Dan Koett with the Barbasol Championship.

It’s one way they say “thank you” to Jessamine County.

The Barbasol Championship came to Keene Trace Golf Club in 2017 when they signed a contract to host at the course for the next five years. This year makes six years of hosting at Keene Trace.

“Of course, we had the makeup year with COVID. So this is one of 44 PGA events in the entire world,” Koett said.

Koett says though the contract is technically finished this year, they are making plans to stay.

“The event will happen next year. It’s a question as of right now as to where it might happen, but there are conversations going on as we’re talking about keeping it here long term,” Koett said.

The motivation to stay put is the opportunity to continue giving back to the charities they love here.

“We would absolutely want this to stay here and keep the PGA Tour in the Bluegrass and keep having these amazing opportunities that, at the end of the day, benefit some amazing charities,” said Koett.

The Barbasol Championship continues through Sunday.

Friday is College Day, followed by Family Day on Saturday. Sunday is Championship Sunday, where a new PGA Tour winner will be crowned.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campbell Clinic identified the shooting victim as Dr. Benjamin Mauck, an orthopedic surgeon who...
‘Shocked and heartbroken’: Patient shoots, kills doctor in exam room
.
Two people recovering following shooting in Southern Kentucky
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
A body found in June has been identified as Guy Siler, 54.
Body found in June identified
Photo Courtesy: London-Laurel Rescue Squad Facebook
Two flown out following serious crash in Laurel County

Latest News

Willard Farris died at his home in Corbin on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.
Beloved teacher, coach dies at 75
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) celebrates a three pointer against the Los Angeles...
Jamal Murray wins ESPY for Comeback Player of the Year
FILE - Dick Vitale prepares to announce an NCAA college basketball game between Michigan State...
ESPN’s Dick Vitale diagnosed with cancer for a 3rd time
Karmit Back during Jackson City's win over Breathitt County in the 2016 55th District...
Karmit Back makes return as Jackson City boys basketball head coach