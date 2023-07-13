Barbasol Championship kicks off at Keene Trace

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The first round of the Barbasol Championship kicked off on Thursday.

The weather forecast is on the minds of many, including officials and volunteers here who are on call and ready to initiate these weather safety plans if some of that strong weather does sweep through here.

“Caddy 127, the philanthropic arm of the Barbasol that benefits six local charities, will go over the $1 million mark this year in that money that’s given back to them,” said Dan Koett with the Barbasol Championship.

It’s one way they say “thank you” to Jessamine County.

The Barbasol Championship came to Keene Trace Golf Club in 2017 when they signed a contract to host at the course for the next five years. This year makes six years of hosting at Keene Trace.

“Of course, we had the makeup year with COVID. So this is one of 44 PGA events in the entire world,” Koett said.

Koett says though the contract is technically finished this year, they are making plans to stay.

“The event will happen next year. It’s a question as of right now as to where it might happen, but there are conversations going on as we’re talking about keeping it here long term,” Koett said.

The motivation to stay put is the opportunity to continue giving back to the charities they love here.

“We would absolutely want this to stay here and keep the PGA Tour in the Bluegrass and keep having these amazing opportunities that, at the end of the day, benefit some amazing charities,” said Koett.

The Barbasol Championship continues through Sunday.

Friday is College Day, followed by Family Day on Saturday. Sunday is Championship Sunday, where a new PGA Tour winner will be crowned.

