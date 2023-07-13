AAA warns vehicle thefts on the rise in Lexington area

AAA warns vehicle thefts on the rise in Lexington area
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - AAA is sounding the alarm for drivers in the bluegrass.

They say they’ve seen a significant increase in vehicle thefts from 2021 to 2022 and not just not nationally but in the Lexington metro area as well.

“Just last year, we had 1,337 vehicles just in the Lexington metro area stolen,” said Lori Weaver Hawkins, AAA of the Bluegrass.

Weaver Hawkins says that data came from the Lexington Police Department, which reported 1,057 car thefts the year prior. That’s a 26% increase year-over-year.

So, they’re asking you to take steps like parking in a well-lit area or garage, never leaving your keys behind and always locking the vehicle.

“But we’re at the point where that may not be enough,” Weaver Hawkins said.

Weaver Hawkins says the approach should be multi-layered by considering the purchase of your own warning devices, immobilizing devices or tracking systems.

“We’re looking at theft costing vehicle owners in the neighborhood of $8 billion a year, so it’s certainly worth the small upfront investment,” said Weaver Hawkins.

Weaver Hawkins says if you do end up the victim of a property crime like this, you need to file a police report and a claim with your insurance company as soon as possible.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campbell Clinic identified the shooting victim as Dr. Benjamin Mauck, an orthopedic surgeon who...
‘Shocked and heartbroken’: Patient shoots, kills doctor in exam room
.
Two people recovering following shooting in Southern Kentucky
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
A body found in June has been identified as Guy Siler, 54.
Body found in June identified
Photo Courtesy: London-Laurel Rescue Squad Facebook
Two flown out following serious crash in Laurel County

Latest News

After 9 years of service, K-9 Edge retires from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.
Beloved K-9 retires in Laurel County
God's Pit Crew presented a new home to flood survivors.
God’s Pit Crew builds new home for flood survivors
Mtn. View Wildlife - Olivia 4
Georgetown Police Department posted on Facebook that they are hiring, and it may not require a...
Georgetown PD looking to hire full-time & part-time employees, retirees
DEER
‘The wild animals belong in the wild’: EKY non-profit dedicated to saving mammals