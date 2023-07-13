82-year-old Floyd County man found following golden alert

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - UPDATE: Around 7:30 p.m. Sword was found safely in his home and the golden alert was canceled.

Pike County Emergency Management (PCEM) issued a golden alert at 6:45 Thursday evening for an elderly man with dementia who was last seen near Pikeville.

Officials said 82-year-old John Sword of Weeksbury was last seen around 4:45 p.m. at the JCPenney in Coal Run Village.

Officials add that Sword has been diagnosed with dementia and was last seen driving a black four-door Hyundai, but they do not know his last direction of travel.

Coal Run Police Department, Kentucky State Police, Floyd County Sheriff’s Department, and Prestonsburg Police Department have all been notified, but folks are encouraged to call local law enforcement if they have any information on Sword’s whereabouts.

