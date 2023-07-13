82-year-old Floyd County man found following golden alert

Delaware County Sheriff's Office is investigating string of larcenies.
Delaware County Sheriff's Office is investigating string of larcenies.(MGN)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - UPDATE: Around 7:30 p.m. Sword was found safely in his home and the golden alert was canceled.

Pike County Emergency Management (PCEM) issued a golden alert at 6:45 Thursday evening for an elderly man with dementia who was last seen near Pikeville.

Officials said 82-year-old John Sword of Weeksbury was last seen around 4:45 p.m. at the JCPenney in Coal Run Village.

Officials add that Sword has been diagnosed with dementia and was last seen driving a black four-door Hyundai, but they do not know his last direction of travel.

Coal Run Police Department, Kentucky State Police, Floyd County Sheriff’s Department, and Prestonsburg Police Department have all been notified, but folks are encouraged to call local law enforcement if they have any information on Sword’s whereabouts.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campbell Clinic identified the shooting victim as Dr. Benjamin Mauck, an orthopedic surgeon who...
‘Shocked and heartbroken’: Patient shoots, kills doctor in exam room
.
Two people recovering following shooting in Southern Kentucky
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
A body found in June has been identified as Guy Siler, 54.
Body found in June identified
Photo Courtesy: London-Laurel Rescue Squad Facebook
Two flown out following serious crash in Laurel County

Latest News

Family and friends of Amber Spradlin are searching for justice.
‘Use the facts’: False reports ‘taking time away’ from Floyd County murder investigation
Amber Spradlin Update - Buddy 6
Mtn. View Wildlife - Olivia 6
God's Pit Crew - Chandler 6