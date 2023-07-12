Woman found dead in Lexington home after police respond to possible burglary

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A homicide investigation is underway after police say a woman was found dead inside a Lexington home.

Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn identified the woman as 68-year-old Beverly Keesecker. The coroner’s office says Keesecker was pronounced dead inside her home on St. Michael Drive just after midnight Wednesday morning.

Lexington police say officers were dispatched to the home after a neighbor reported a possible burglary. When officers arrived, they found Keesecker suffering from a gunshot wound.

Detectives with Lexington’s Personal Crimes Section are investigating Keesecker’s death as a homicide.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this case to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com

