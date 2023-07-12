Woman found dead in Lexington home after police respond to possible burglary

Woman found dead in Lexington home after police respond to possible burglary
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A homicide investigation is underway after police say a woman was found dead inside a Lexington home.

Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn identified the woman as 68-year-old Beverly Keesecker. The coroner’s office says Keesecker was pronounced dead inside her home on St. Michael Drive just after midnight Wednesday morning.

Lexington police say officers were dispatched to the home after a neighbor reported a possible burglary. When officers arrived, they found Keesecker suffering from a gunshot wound.

Detectives with Lexington’s Personal Crimes Section are investigating Keesecker’s death as a homicide.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this case to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campbell Clinic identified the shooting victim as Dr. Benjamin Mauck, an orthopedic surgeon who...
‘Shocked and heartbroken’: Patient shoots, kills doctor in exam room
Denna Medrano and Neal Thompson were arrested Friday and charged with drug trafficking
Two arrested for fentanyl trafficking
Inmate behind bars
Virginia man sentenced years in jail for burglary
Search crews on Laurel Lake
One missing man found safe, crews still searching Laurel Lake for another man
Update: Second person arrested in McCreary County murder case

Latest News

Corbin Shooting - 4 p.m.
Camp UNITE is underway at the University of Pikeville.
Camp UNITE hoping to change culture ‘one person, one choice’ at a time
Soon, parents will take their children back to school shopping.
Ky. school district provides free school supplies to students for 4th year in a row
A body found in June has been identified as Guy Siler, 54.
Body found in June identified
Dispatchers say at least one person was taken to the hospital.
KSP continues investigation following murder in Floyd County