UPS workers hold ‘practice protest’ in Lexington ahead of potential nationwide strike

UPS workers hold ‘practice protest’ in Lexington ahead of potential nationwide strike
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Workers for UPS, one of the largest shipping companies in the world, are gearing up for a strike.

UPS workers could start a work stoppage on August 1.

Union members at Lexington’s shipping center spent Tuesday morning getting ready. Teamsters Local 651 President James Brant tells us they represent 2,200 UPS workers across central and eastern Kentucky.

Tuesday morning, they brought their Lexington members together for a ‘practice protest’ ahead of what could be coming in the form of a nationwide strike.

Brant says a just wage is the key issue now causing the rift between union and company.

“During the pandemic, this company made record profits - billions,” said Brant. “The split is with the part-timers right now. They don’t want to pay part-timers a living wage. Part-timers are having to work two and three jobs to pay their bills. A phone call could resolve this.”

Teamsters also took issue with a lack of full-time opportunities and, until a tentative deal was reached last month, Brant says UPS resisted putting air conditioning in their trucks.

“We had package drivers overheating because of the heat, with no A/C,” said Brant.

Both sides have accused each other of walking away from the table, but Brant hopes these displays will make UPS reach agreeable terms.

“No one wants to go on strike. That’s the last resort,” said Brant. “It’s not going to be us putting UPS on strike. It’s going to be UPS putting themselves on strike.”

As the month of July carries on, and the contract’s expiration date draws nearer Brant says there will be more of these practice protests. He hopes to draw bigger crowds and make an even louder cry for the support of these workers.

On its website, UPS says it is committed to securing a contract that provides wins for the company and the union.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campbell Clinic identified the shooting victim as Dr. Benjamin Mauck, an orthopedic surgeon who...
‘Shocked and heartbroken’: Patient shoots, kills doctor in exam room
Denna Medrano and Neal Thompson were arrested Friday and charged with drug trafficking
Two arrested for fentanyl trafficking
Inmate behind bars
Virginia man sentenced years in jail for burglary
Search crews on Laurel Lake
One missing man found safe, crews still searching Laurel Lake for another man
Update: Second person arrested in McCreary County murder case

Latest News

Camp UNITE is underway at the University of Pikeville.
Camp UNITE hoping to change culture ‘one person, one choice’ at a time
A body found in June has been identified as Guy Siler, 54.
Body found in June identified
Dispatchers say at least one person was taken to the hospital.
KSP continues investigation following murder in Floyd County
CAMP NOAH
‘They don’t have to be scared’: EKY camp to help kids with trauma after floods last July
Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn identified the woman as 68-year-old Beverly Keesecker.
Woman found dead in Lexington home after police respond to possible burglary