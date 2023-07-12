Update: Second person arrested in McCreary County murder case

(MGN)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Update (7/12/23): Another minor has been arrested in the investigation, Kentucky State Police (KSP) announced Wednesday.

KSP said the minor has been charged with murder and was taken to the Adair County Youth Development Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

Original Story (7/10/23): STEARNS, Ky. (WYMT) - A minor has been charged with murder following a shooting in McCreary County.

Kentucky State Police Post 11 responded to a call from McCreary County 911 on Sunday night about a shooting on Wagon Ridge Road.

Police determined as a result of their investigation that a minor shot Robert Lowe Jr., 36, while Lowe was in the driver’s seat of his car.

Lowe was pronounced dead by the McCreary County Coroner.

Police say the minor is being held at the Adair County Youth Development Center.

