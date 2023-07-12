Two people recovering following shooting in Southern Kentucky

.
.(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:49 AM EDT
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following a developing story out of Southern Kentucky.

Corbin Police tell WYMT they are investigating a shooting.

It happened Tuesday afternoon around 5:30 near the corner of Scuffletown Road and Fifth Street Road.

Police said the two victims, one man and one woman, were found along the side of the road.

They were flown to UK Hospital in Lexington. Police have not released their names at this point. We also do not know their current condition.

Police are planning to release more information soon.

