Two flown out following serious crash in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people are recovering following a serious crash in Laurel County earlier this week.

It happened Tuesday morning just before 5 at the intersection of the Hal Rogers Parkway and Highway 30 near London.

Several agencies responded to the crash, which appeared to be between a pickup truck and an SUV.

When first responders arrived, they found the victims were trapped and had to be cut free.

They were flown out to a hospital due to their injuries.

We do not know their identities or current condition.

