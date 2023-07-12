Two flown out following serious crash in Laurel County
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people are recovering following a serious crash in Laurel County earlier this week.
It happened Tuesday morning just before 5 at the intersection of the Hal Rogers Parkway and Highway 30 near London.
Several agencies responded to the crash, which appeared to be between a pickup truck and an SUV.
When first responders arrived, they found the victims were trapped and had to be cut free.
They were flown out to a hospital due to their injuries.
We do not know their identities or current condition.
