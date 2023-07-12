Two flown out following serious crash in Laurel County

Photo Courtesy: London-Laurel Rescue Squad Facebook
Photo Courtesy: London-Laurel Rescue Squad Facebook(London-Laurel Rescue Squad Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people are recovering following a serious crash in Laurel County earlier this week.

It happened Tuesday morning just before 5 at the intersection of the Hal Rogers Parkway and Highway 30 near London.

Several agencies responded to the crash, which appeared to be between a pickup truck and an SUV.

When first responders arrived, they found the victims were trapped and had to be cut free.

They were flown out to a hospital due to their injuries.

We do not know their identities or current condition.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Denna Medrano and Neal Thompson were arrested Friday and charged with drug trafficking
Two arrested for fentanyl trafficking
Campbell Clinic identified the shooting victim as Dr. Benjamin Mauck, an orthopedic surgeon who...
‘Shocked and heartbroken’: Patient shoots, kills doctor in exam room
Inmate behind bars
Virginia man sentenced years in jail for burglary
Search crews on Laurel Lake
One missing man found safe, crews still searching Laurel Lake for another man
Tylan Davis
Out of state fugitive arrested in Laurel County

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Manchester Fire Department Facebook
Truck sinks into EKY lake, no injuries reported
WYMT First Alert Weather
One more nice day before storm chances return
SOAR Nursing - July 11, 2023
Laurel Lake search - 4:00 p.m.