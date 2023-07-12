Truck sinks into EKY lake, no injuries reported

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a busy start to the week for first responders in one Eastern Kentucky county.

On Sunday afternoon, officials with the Manchester Fire Department responded to Bert T. Combs Lake for a report of a truck sinking into the water with a man inside.

While the man was able to escape before the truck went under, the vehicle did not fare as well.

Firefighters reached out to a Laurel County organization, Diving with Hope, to assist with retrieving the truck.

Divers were able to find it, attach towing straps to the vehicle and a tow truck pulled it out of the lake.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.