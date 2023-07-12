Trinity Rowe picks up three D-1 scholarships in one day

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - After an amazing junior campaign leading the Pikeville Panthers to a 35 and 7 record one can expect to receive some collage attention and Trinity Rowe has definitely earned all the attention coming her way.

On Tuesday Trinity was rewarded for her efforts with three division one scholarships from the university of Western Carolina, Fordham, and Holy Cross.

Trinity is already a 1,000 point scorer for the panthers and is bound to receive more national attention from other college programs.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.