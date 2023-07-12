Showers and storms increase yet again

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our break from showers and storms is set to come to an end as we watch another disturbance push toward the mountains for the end of this week and into the weekend.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Clouds continue to increase this evening and overnight as a cold front lurches toward the region. Overnight lows stay nice and muggy in the upper 60s and lower 70s as showers threaten to intrude on the mountains once more. Best chance for that will be as we head into the early morning hours on Thursday.

The cold front we’re tracking will start to eventually slow down and come to a halt, keeping showers and storms in the forecast for Thursday and into Thursday night. Not much severe weather is expected, but we can expect some brief heavy rain and gusty winds with any storms that move through. It’s not an all day rain by any means, but it could rain at any point in the day. Those periods of dry time will allow highs to creep back to near average in the middle 80s during the afternoon. Overnight lows look to stay mild and muggy as well with a couple of scattered storms possible with overnight numbers near 70°.

Toward the Weekend and Beyond

Continuing to watch the potential for showers and thunderstorms joining us as we head through the weekend. At this point, it looks like the best chance will be during the day on Saturday as yet another disturbance pushes through the region. Even so, when we don’t see storms, we’re back up into the middle 80s for muggy daytime highs. More of the same as we head into Sunday, with perhaps a smaller chance for showers and storms. Even so, we keep it warm, with highs staying near and just above average in the middle and upper 80s.

Perhaps another lull in shower and storm activity as we head into the start of the new work week. We’ll stay seasonably appropriate as highs make a run for the middle 80s yet again. I can’t rule out more showers and storms, though, as we keep the summertime pattern in place.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.