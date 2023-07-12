Rhyne Howard makes second WNBA All-Star game

NEW YORK, NY (WYMT) - Atlanta Dream and former Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard was added to this year’s WNBA All-Star game on Tuesday.

The announcement we’ve been waiting for…@howard_rhyne IS HEADED TO VEGAS. 🏀⭐️ pic.twitter.com/OIry82QAJX — Atlanta Dream (@AtlantaDream) July 11, 2023

The former Wildcat will replace injured Washington Mystics forward-guard Elena Delle Donne on Team Wilson in the 2023 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game.

The Atlanta Dream guard has had an exceptional start to the season averaging 18.7 points per game, 4.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.2 steals.

Previously this season, Howard set an Atlanta dream record with 25 first-half points, the most in one half in Dream history.

Howard, the former No. 1 pick in the 2022 draft was voted an All-Star last year as a reserve player.

The 2023 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game, featuring Team Wilson vs. Team Stewart, will be played on Saturday, July 15 at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas and will be available to watch on ABC at 5:30 p.m. PT/8:30 p.m. ET.

