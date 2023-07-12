Rhyne Howard makes second WNBA All-Star game

Atlanta Dream forward Rhyne Howard is seen during a WNBA basketball game against the Dallas...
Atlanta Dream forward Rhyne Howard is seen during a WNBA basketball game against the Dallas Wings, Saturday, May 7, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. Atlanta won 66-59. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)(Brandon Wade | AP)
By Nate Johnson
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK, NY (WYMT) - Atlanta Dream and former Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard was added to this year’s WNBA All-Star game on Tuesday.

The former Wildcat will replace injured Washington Mystics forward-guard Elena Delle Donne on Team Wilson in the 2023 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game.

The Atlanta Dream guard has had an exceptional start to the season averaging 18.7 points per game, 4.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.2 steals.

Previously this season, Howard set an Atlanta dream record with 25 first-half points, the most in one half in Dream history.

Howard, the former No. 1 pick in the 2022 draft was voted an All-Star last year as a reserve player.

The 2023 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game, featuring Team Wilson vs. Team Stewart, will be played on Saturday, July 15 at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas and will be available to watch on ABC at 5:30 p.m. PT/8:30 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Motorcycle crash
Update: Man dead after motorcycle crash in Knott County
Police say Lewis and Carol Catron died Friday of accidental carbon monoxide poisoning.
Southern Ky. community mourning death of couple found dead in home
KSP investigating murder in McCreary County
Denna Medrano and Neal Thompson were arrested Friday and charged with drug trafficking
Two arrested for fentanyl trafficking
Derek Dingess
Police: Man arrested after maintaining a drug house

Latest News

Jackson Feltner has been named D1Baseball's OVC Preseason Player of the Year.
MLB Draft pick Jackson Feltner reflects on EKY baseball career
Manchester native qualifies for the Barbasol Championship
Logan Martin - MLB Draft
Kansas City drafts UK pitcher in 2023 MLB draft
Magdiel Cotto - UK Baseball
Pirates take second Kentucky pitcher in MLB draft