Reed Sheppard makes Big Blue debut in UK’s win against Germany

Reed Sheppard spoke with the media for the first time as a Kentucky Wildcat on Wednesday.
Reed Sheppard spoke with the media for the first time as a Kentucky Wildcat on Wednesday.(John Lowe/WYMT)
By John Lowe
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TORONTO (WYMT) - A moment that Big Blue Nation has been waiting years for has finally come to pass.

Reed Sheppard took the court with a Kentucky jersey.

The former North Laurel guard played 16 minutes. He did not score but snagged three rebounds while dealing six assists to help UK to a 81-73 win over Germany in GLOBL Jam.

Antonio Reeves led the Cats with a game-high 24 points. West Virginia transfer Tre Mitchell added 20 points while freshman phenom DJ Wagner finished in double figures with 16.

UK will be back in action on Thursday to face Team Canada. Tip will be at 8:00 and will air at midnight on tape delay on CBS Sports Network.

