One more nice day before storm chances return

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The thermometer is going to climb today before we see some rain chances return to the region on Thursday.

Today and Tonight

I think most of us manage to avoid the 50s this morning, but some spots could make a brief dip into them. Some patchy fog is possible early, but the sunshine will hang out for one more day today. Highs will soar and approach the 90-degree mark in many spots. Dewpoints will slowly start to climb too, so remember to take your heat precautions, especially staying hydrated if you’re planning to spend a lot of time outside. Remember, sunscreen is your friend.

Tonight, clouds will slowly increase, but it looks like the rain chances will hold off until late. Lows will only drop to around 70 in many locations.

Extended Forecast

Scattered chances for showers and storms will be around on Thursday. While most of the region has a risk for a few severe storms, it’s a low-end threat. I would definitely stay weather aware though, because some of those cells could feature heavy rain. Highs will take a bit of a hit, but where it will not be an all-day washout type rain, it won’t be much. I still think most locations will climb into the mid to upper 80s. More spotty rain chances will follow us into Thursday night. Lows will drop to around 70.

The forecast looks drier but dreary on Friday. While I can’t rule out a stray storm or two, I think most of us don’t see much. The models are trending drier by the day. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s and it will be humid. Lows will drop to around 70 overnight.

Both weekend days feature warm temperatures and scattered chances for showers and storms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with lows near 70.

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT. (WYMT Weather)

