Millions in rare gold coins unearthed in Kentucky cornfield

The coins are dated from 1840 to 1862 and are estimated at a value exceeding $2 million.
By David Mattingly
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Unearthed recently in a Kentucky cornfield, more than 700 rare U.S. gold coins have become one of the greatest coin-collecting finds of the 21st century.

The coins are dated from 1840 to 1862 and are estimated at a value exceeding $2 million.

Labeled “The Great Kentucky Hoard,” experts described the find as extremely rare, and rarer still to find the coins in such good condition.

“Underneath were just these phenomenally beautiful, preserved coins,” Certified Collectibles Group Executive Vice President Andrew Salzberg said. “And I think they were preserved so well because they weren’t exposed to air, and they were buried in the ground.”

The mystery of how the coins came to be buried in a Kentucky cornfield promotes speculation. One likely scenario has a wealthy Kentuckian burying his wealth to hide it from an advancing Confederate Army.

”If you had a lot of money, historically, you buried it,” President of the Louisville Numismatic Exchange Byrd Saylor said. “Banks were good. They robbed the banks. You had to find a place that was secure. In most times throughout history, people bury money. What happens if you bury money and get killed? It stays in the ground.”

Why the owner failed to return is unknown, and 160 years later, new questions arise.

Adding to the mystery is the secrecy surrounding the discovery itself. The name of the man who found the coins, how he found them and the location of the cornfield have not been disclosed.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campbell Clinic identified the shooting victim as Dr. Benjamin Mauck, an orthopedic surgeon who...
‘Shocked and heartbroken’: Patient shoots, kills doctor in exam room
.
Two people recovering following shooting in Southern Kentucky
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Photo Courtesy: London-Laurel Rescue Squad Facebook
Two flown out following serious crash in Laurel County
A group of boys were celebrating a birthday by fishing on Oklahoma City's Lake Overholser....
2 boys die after being swept away by rushing waters near Oklahoma City dam

Latest News

Discussion held to shed light on equine neglect and abuse
Discussion held to shed light on equine neglect and abuse
Automotive company announces $153 million expansion in Berea
Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles speaks at Kentucky Conservation District meeting in BG
Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles speaks at Kentucky Conservation District meeting in BG
Rare white deer spotted in Owensboro
Rare white deer spotted in Owensboro
Courtesy: Martha Gray
Kentucky woman meets her pen pal more than four decades later