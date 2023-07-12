Laurel County 4H Ag Fair celebrates 60 years

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County 4H Ag Fair is celebrating 60 years of the fair this year.

The Cornett Family has had a major role in the Ag Fair since the beginning with Charles Cornett being one of the founders of the fair.

Although Cornett died in 2013 his family has made sure to keep the family connection strong with his grandson, Josh Cornett being this year’s Laurel County 4H Ag Fair Committee President.

“I think that 4-H is a really good program,” said Josh Cornett. “I have been in it since I was able to enroll. And I got out at age 19, which is the age limit for 4H. And that’s how i got to be President of the Ag Fair Committee.”

Students are about to participate in 4H from ages 5-21. There are many events that students can participate in for a chance at winning either the Belt Buckle for livestock entries or the Paul Claiborne Award for Art entries.

“Well, it’s just took a lot of work and effort in keeping the youth involved in farming,” Bessie Cornett, the Widow of Charles Cornett. “Farming has been pretty—has gone down somewhat in the community, not a lot of farm kids. It just took a lot of work from the teachers and schools, and community to keep it running.”

Students are able to participate in the Ag Fair through their family farm, their school, or individually.

