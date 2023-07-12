KSP continues investigation following murder in Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, officials with Kentucky State Police Post 9 released a statement regarding the current state of the investigation into the death of Amber Spradlin last month.

The statement reveals that KSP detectives have been in contact with “several members of the community;” have executed search warrants on homes, electronic devices, and physical evidence; and have submitted DNA evidence to the KSP Laboratory.

Officials add that detectives have received numerous tips from the community and detectives have been diligent in investigating every tip or piece of information they receive.

Officials urge that if you have credible information, call KSP Post 9 at (606) 437-7711 and all calls can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.