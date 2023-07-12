KSP continues investigation following murder in Floyd County

Dispatchers say at least one person was taken to the hospital.(MGN)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, officials with Kentucky State Police Post 9 released a statement regarding the current state of the investigation into the death of Amber Spradlin last month.

The statement reveals that KSP detectives have been in contact with “several members of the community;” have executed search warrants on homes, electronic devices, and physical evidence; and have submitted DNA evidence to the KSP Laboratory.

Officials add that detectives have received numerous tips from the community and detectives have been diligent in investigating every tip or piece of information they receive.

Officials urge that if you have credible information, call KSP Post 9 at (606) 437-7711 and all calls can remain anonymous.

