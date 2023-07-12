Karmit Back makes return as Jackson City boys basketball head coach

Karmit Back during Jackson City's win over Breathitt County in the 2016 55th District...
Karmit Back during Jackson City's win over Breathitt County in the 2016 55th District Championship.(WYMT)
By Austin Hicks
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:14 PM EDT
JACKSON, Ky. (WYMT) - After a seven years away from Jackson City Karmit Back makes his return to the 14th region to lead Jackson City’s boys basketball team for the second time.

In his first tenure at Jackson City he lead the tigers to a 55th district at Breathitt back in 2016.

Karmit will be Jackson City’s third new head coach in three years.

