Camp UNITE hoping to change culture ‘one person, one choice’ at a time

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Operation UNITE is hosting its 17th Camp UNITE this week, bringing students from across the region to The University of Pikeville.

Organizers say the event is all about sharing addiction education with middle school-aged students, working to address the issues of substance use in the region.

“This camp can make a difference for any kid. It takes one person to make one choice,” said Hannah Gadd.

For Gadd, the camp experience became a career as she now works as director, hoping to provide more students with the information about their opportunities.

“The smile on those kids’ faces throughout the week. Just to know that they get to eat as much as they want; they get to do all the activities that we have. Just a full, fun week planned out,” she said. “They don’t have to think about anything else than just having fun.”

With games, an on-campus atmosphere, and lessons imparted each day, those involved say the camp is always a hit with students and often sees those like Gadd returning as mentors once they age out of the camp.

“Opened my eyes to how the world can be sometimes,” said mentor AJ Lovett. “I would just like to show these kids that they don’t have to choose that path.”

Some say the camp is also an escape for many.

“Provides a happy and safe space for an entire week that not all kids have.” said mentor Beth Werner.

Operation UNITE President and CEO Nancy Hale said the camp is showing an impact, citing a national study that claims 64% of students in the targeted age demographic are choosing not to use substances of any kind. She believes Operation UNITE has helped to build a platform for progress in the mountains, working to end the generational story of substance abuse.

“We are in the majority after all these years of building a preventional foundation,” Hale said. “And they’re making the one choice. That’s what they’re here for this week.”

She said the camp’s mantra, “one person, one choice,” can impact change one step at a time.

“Prevention takes a long time. And so that’s one of our goals: to make that generational change. To change the culture. To create hope so that the culture change becomes easy.”

