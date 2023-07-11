What’s next for the Blue Grass Army Depot after the destruction of its chemical weapons?

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Now that the Blue Grass Army Depot has destroyed more than 30,000 tons of chemical weapons, what’s next for the grounds and the estimated 2,600 people who work there?

“The Depot is not going away. The chemical mission is just a small portion of what happens here,” said Blue Grass Army Depot spokesperson William Ritter.

Ritter says the destruction of the chemical weapons and the conflict between Ukraine and Russia have kept them busy.

“Roughly 75% of what we do has to do with conventional munitions, your basic bombs and bullets of all types, shapes and sizes,” said Ritter.

With those chemical weapons destroyed, what happens with the grounds?

“The land is going to be reused in some compacity,” said Ritter.

First, we are told it will take two years to decontaminate and sanitize anything that came in contact with those chemical ammunitions.

“The way the law was written, that plant where the chemical mission was done is supposed to be totally destroyed. Well, this study is looking at what else can go there because it has a lot of all the infrastructure any brand new building would need to operate on,” Ritter said.

The study he’s referring to is a feasibility study Congressman Andy Barr presented and was able to pass in the House to look at other options for the use of the plant location.

As for the jobs, Ritter says of the 15,000 people dedicated to the chemical destruction, 20% of them will retire. 80% of the workforce will continue to other duties on the site. Some specialized jobs, like chemists, will not transfer, but the facility has opened a job service to help them find new employment.

“our commander just stated to our workforce that the Depot will be here for decades to come,” Ritter said.

There will be a listening session so the public can weigh in on what they’d like to see go in at the Blue Grass Army Depot. It’s scheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Madison County Joint Information Center on South Keeneland Drive in Richmond.

