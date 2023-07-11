Tennessee Highway Patrol looking for armed and dangerous suspect, THP says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is on the lookout for a suspect they say is armed and dangerous, the agency announced Tuesday.

Sunday, July 9, troopers in Campbell County found a white Lexus belonging to Jacob Kennamer out of Kentucky, officials said, along I-75 N near the 138 mile-marker.

Jacob Kennamer (THP)

Kennamer was last known to have stayed at a hotel in Rocky Top, officials said, adding that he is armed and dangerous. Kennamer is also suspected to be “experiencing a medical emergency.” Those with information are being asked to call 865-544-3384 option 0.

