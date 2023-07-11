Take a look at the first trailer for ‘Wonka’

“Wonka” hits theaters Dec. 15. (Source: Warner Bros. Pictures)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Welcome to the chocolate factory!

The first trailer for “Wonka” was released Tuesday, starring Timothée Chalamet as the title character.

The clip shows a young Willy Wonka getting his start in the chocolate industry.

Director Paul King said the film is intended to be a prequel to the classic 1971 film starring Gene Wilder to give fans more insight into Willy Wonka’s background.

“Wonka” hits theaters Dec. 15.

