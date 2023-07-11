Sunny skies continue, rain chances on the horizon later this week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Temperatures will climb a little bit today, but our nice pattern continues, at least for now.

Today and Tonight

After a little bit of patchy morning fog, sunshine appears in the skies once again. Temperatures will start out in the upper 50s and low 60s on their way to around 85 this afternoon. It will feel warm in the sunshine, so make sure you take the proper precautions if you’re going to spend a lot of time outside.

Tonight, look for more clear skies will temps dropping back into the low 60s.

Extended Forecast

Wednesday looks dry during the day, but that will not be the case overnight. Look for sunshine early, some clouds building in later and rain chances returning to the region overnight. Highs will top out near 90 before the clouds roll in and then drop to near 70 as the rain chances move in overnight.

Showers and storms will plague us on Thursday and temperatures will take a hit. Most of us will only make it into the low to mid-80s. Rain chances continue Thursday night as we only drop to around 70.

Scattered showers and storms will carry us into Friday and the weekend. Temperatures look to rebound a little though as we head back toward the mid to upper 80s for Friday and Saturday before heading back into the mid 80s to wrap up the weekend.

Stay tuned!

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT. (WYMT Weather)

