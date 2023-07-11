SOAR hosts nursing camp for high school students

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - SOAR, which is also known as Shaping Our Appalachian Region is hosting a nursing summer camp for high school juniors and seniors interested in studying nursing in their higher education journey.

Thirty students were selected to participate in the two week camp at the University of Pikeville. Claudette Osmani, the Strategic Communications Coordinator for SOAR, says it was tough trying pick the 30 students for the camp.

“It was hard to fill in thirty spots just because there is just so many great students out there, and you can only accept thirty of them, so it is very heartbreaking, but at the same time it only goes to show that last year we only had twenty spots and now we are at thirty. It just shows how much interest a lot of students have in this,” said Osmani.

Pikeville High School student Holly Ramey was chosen to attend the nursing camp. She says her reason for wanting to attend has to do with her passion for helping people.

“I really want to bring a good family doctoral person, like someone they can trust to my hometown, so they can feel welcomed, and they know somebody that they have known for a long time,” said Ramey

Ramey added that she is excited to learn different skills throughout the camp that can help give her a head start on her degree when she starts college.

“I’m planning to gain on a lot of knowledge on stuff that I am really wanting to learn more about even in college,” said Ramey

Osmani said the goal of the camp is to get connect students with healthcare professionals.

“We can have them meet different people in different healthcare fields whether that be social workers, or phlebotomist, EMT workers, firefighters, because not all healthcare is nursing.”

The SOAR nursing camp at the University of Pikeville ends on July 21.

