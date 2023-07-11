Rare white deer spotted in Owensboro

Rare white deer spotted in Owensboro
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A rare sighting was captured on camera Monday in Owensboro.

David Ryan sent us video of a white deer that he says was walking through a yard on the east side of town.

It was followed by regular brown deer.

While white deer have been seen in Kentucky before, it’s extremely rare.

Some wildlife experts estimate the chances to be about one in 30,000.

Not all white deer are albino, which means they are totally absent of pigment with pink eyes, nose, and hooves.

A piebald deer can have some to all white hair.

White deer don’t usually live as long as other deer because it’s harder for them to hide from predators.

Rare white deer spotted in Owensboro(David Ryan)

